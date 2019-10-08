Sandton Gautrain station taps to remain dry after court bid struck off roll
The High Court in Johannesburg has struck from the roll an application brought by property group Cedar Park to have water restored on the land where the Sandton Gautrain Station is built.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has struck from the roll an application brought by property group Cedar Park to have water restored on the land where the Sandton Gautrain Station is built.
The property group filed the application on an urgent basis.
The City of Joburg and Cedar Park properties are currently locked in a fight over R7 million in unpaid water bills.
City spokesperson Tony Taverna- Turisan said: “Following this judgment, the taps will remain dry on the property until Cedar Park settles their over R7 million debt to the city. It is frankly unethical for a private company to expect government to incur costs or provide it with free services, this while residents are expected to fork out their hard-earned money on a monthly basis."
Popular in Local
-
Security guard wounded in attempted robbery at Cresta Shopping Centre
-
Duduzane Zuma to take legal steps for arrest at OR Tambo International Aiport
-
UPDATE: 1 suspect killed, 1 arrested in shootout on N1 near Nasrec
-
Ndara: I'll deal Ferguson Films' legal action when I get the papers
-
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory
-
Dudu Myeni a no-show again in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.