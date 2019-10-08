Sandton Gautrain station taps to remain dry after court bid struck off roll

The High Court in Johannesburg has struck from the roll an application brought by property group Cedar Park to have water restored on the land where the Sandton Gautrain Station is built.

The property group filed the application on an urgent basis.

The City of Joburg and Cedar Park properties are currently locked in a fight over R7 million in unpaid water bills.

City spokesperson Tony Taverna- Turisan said: “Following this judgment, the taps will remain dry on the property until Cedar Park settles their over R7 million debt to the city. It is frankly unethical for a private company to expect government to incur costs or provide it with free services, this while residents are expected to fork out their hard-earned money on a monthly basis."