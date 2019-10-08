Rihanna to release 'visual autobiography'
Some of the pictures have never been seen before, and the photographs will document Rihanna's life, from pre-fame to present day.
Rihanna is set to release a "visual autobiography", which will feature 1,000 images, spanning across 504 pages, from throughout her life.
The Work hitmaker is planning to release the book - which will be titled Rihanna - later this month, when fans will be able to get their hands on more than 1,000 images, spanning across 504 pages.
Some of the pictures have never been seen before, and the photographs will document Rihanna's life, from pre-fame to present day.
The book's publisher Phaidon said in a statement: "From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur."
The Fenty Beauty founder has been working on the tome for "over five years", and can't wait to share her photograph collection with her fans.
In her own statement, she said: "I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. We've been working on the book for over five years and I'm really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody."
Rihanna will release the large-format edition of the book, which weighs 15 pounds, on October 24.
Meanwhile, the 31-year-old singer, actress, and entrepreneur recently said she loves "competing" with men and overcoming stereotypes as a woman in business.
She said: "Overcoming stereotypes as a woman in the entrepreneurship industry, it's an industry that's usually looked at as a man's industry. It's a man's world, so you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself and to get half as much but it doesn't stop my fight. I love competing with men. I love that challenge, I enjoy it and I thrive on it. A lot of times people see it as a man's world ... But our strength as women, we have the power to overcome anything."
More in Lifestyle
-
Jennifer Aniston too 'busy' for love
-
Pay your dues, it's the right thing to do, The Kiffness tells the SABC
-
Sir Elton John's mother tried to stop civil partnership
-
Kim Kardashian West christens her children in Armenia
-
Ficksburg ready to showcase local talent at Cherry Film Festival
-
Trio win medicine Nobel for work on how cells adapt to oxygen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.