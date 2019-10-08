View all in Latest
UPDATE: 1 suspect killed, 1 arrested in shootout on N1 near Nasrec

It is understood the man was a part of a group that stormed the Dion Wired store at the Cresta Shopping Centre earlier on Tuesday and opened fire, injuring a security guard.

Police secure the area following a shootout on the N1 South near Nasrec on 8 October 2019. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA
Police secure the area following a shootout on the N1 South near Nasrec on 8 October 2019. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities have confirmed that a suspect has been killed on the N1 south near Nasrec road following a police chase.

It is understood the man was a part of a group that stormed the Dion Wired store at the Cresta Shopping Centre earlier on Tuesday and opened fire, injuring a security guard.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with that robbery.

The police's Mathapelo Peters: "A lookout was activated for the robbers' two vehicles and members from the anti-gang unit spotted and cornered the suspects in a Nissan NP200 on the highway in Soweto. A shootout ensued and a suspect was declared dead on the scene. One was arrested and one managed to evade arrest and he's still on the run with police hot on his heels."

Timeline

