Over 270 people arrested during climate change protests in London

Although London saw the biggest demonstrations, there were also protests in Berlin, Amsterdam and Sydney on Monday.

Climate change activists from the Extinction Rebellion block the road with a banner that calls on the government to act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to halt biodiversity loss and suggests the creation of citizen's assemblies on Whitehall outside Downing Street in central London, on 7 October 2019. Picture: AFP
Climate change activists from the Extinction Rebellion block the road with a banner that calls on the government to act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to halt biodiversity loss and suggests the creation of citizen's assemblies on Whitehall outside Downing Street in central London, on 7 October 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LONDON - More than 270 people have been arrested in the British capital on the opening day of a two-week protest by environmental activists.

Although London saw the biggest demonstrations, there were also protests in Berlin, Amsterdam and Sydney on Monday.

In London, Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrated outside government departments and blocked key sites to disrupt traffic.

Hundreds of campaigners filled Trafalgar Square and others lay down on road bridges across the River Thames, causing traffic chaos.

The organisers are demanding urgent action to tackle climate change and have pledged to significantly step up their protests since the last action in April, in which more than 1,100 were arrested.

Dozens of arrests have also been reported in Australia and New Zealand too.

