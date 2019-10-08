Over 270 people arrested during climate change protests in London
Although London saw the biggest demonstrations, there were also protests in Berlin, Amsterdam and Sydney on Monday.
LONDON - More than 270 people have been arrested in the British capital on the opening day of a two-week protest by environmental activists.
In London, Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrated outside government departments and blocked key sites to disrupt traffic.
Hundreds of campaigners filled Trafalgar Square and others lay down on road bridges across the River Thames, causing traffic chaos.
The organisers are demanding urgent action to tackle climate change and have pledged to significantly step up their protests since the last action in April, in which more than 1,100 were arrested.
Dozens of arrests have also been reported in Australia and New Zealand too.
