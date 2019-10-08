Numsa to fight interim interdict preventing Air Chefs strike

The union had threatened to go on strike over the withdrawal of anniversary bonuses by management.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it hoped to reverse a decision to grant an interim interdict against its planned Air Chefs strike when it returned to court in November.

The industrial action was going to affect several airlines - including South African Airways, South African Express, Mango and Swiss Airlines.

But on Monday, the court put the strike on hold.

“We are studying the judgment with the hope that when we return to court in November, we’ll be able to reverse this decision so that our members will be allowed to exercise their right to strike,” said Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said following the ruling.