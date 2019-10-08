Numsa to fight interim interdict preventing Air Chefs strike
The union had threatened to go on strike over the withdrawal of anniversary bonuses by management.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it hoped to reverse a decision to grant an interim interdict against its planned Air Chefs strike when it returned to court in November.
The union had threatened to go on strike over the withdrawal of anniversary bonuses by management.
The industrial action was going to affect several airlines - including South African Airways, South African Express, Mango and Swiss Airlines.
But on Monday, the court put the strike on hold.
“We are studying the judgment with the hope that when we return to court in November, we’ll be able to reverse this decision so that our members will be allowed to exercise their right to strike,” said Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said following the ruling.
Popular in Business
-
Rwanda launches first 'Made in Africa' smartphones
-
Dudu Myeni misses court appearance, says she can’t afford to travel
-
Duduzane Zuma expected to wrap up testimony at Zondo Inquiry
-
ANC WC: Etzebeth should’ve never gone to Japan for RWC
-
Old Mutual to file responding papers in Peter Moyo case
-
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.