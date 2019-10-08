View all in Latest
No clarity on what caused Glencairn train fire

The blaze broke out on Monday afternoon while the train was en route from Simon's Town to Cape Town.

One motorised locomotive and two carriages were severely damaged, while a third carriage was slightly damaged. Picture: Screengrab.
One motorised locomotive and two carriages were severely damaged, while a third carriage was slightly damaged. Picture: Screengrab.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - It's still unclear what caused a train fire at the Glencairn station in the Southern Peninsula.

The blaze broke out on Monday afternoon while the train was en route from Simon's Town to Cape Town.

One motorised locomotive and two carriages were severely damaged, while a third carriage was slightly damaged.

“Two train carriages, part of train number 0182 en route from Simon's Town to Cape Town caught alight. There were no injuries," said the spokesperson for Metrorail in the Western Cape Riana Scott.

About three weeks ago, Metrorail confirmed 54 trains were running on the network.

The operator was hoping to have 60 within the next few weeks.

Scott said after the recent train fire, they were now running on 49 trains; 88 are needed for the rail network to run efficiently in Cape Town.

