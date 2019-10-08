Ndara: I'll deal Ferguson Films' legal action when I get the papers

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ndara: I'll deal Ferguson Films' legal action when I get the papers

Lawyers representing the company, owned by veteran actors Connie and Shona Ferguson, said they were awaiting instructions from their client regarding a letter penned by the veteran actress.

Vatiswa Ndara. Picture: OfficialVatiswaNdara/Facebook
Vatiswa Ndara. Picture: OfficialVatiswaNdara/Facebook
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara on Tuesday said she would deal with any legal action from production company Ferguson Films once she received the court papers.

Lawyers representing the company, owned by veteran actors Connie and Shona Ferguson, said they were awaiting instructions from their client regarding a letter penned by the veteran actress.

The broadcaster and star wrote a letter to the Arts and Culture Ministry on Monday detailing some of her grievances about pay in the acting industry.

In the six-page letter, the veteran actress confirmed that she would not be part of another season of a TV series produced by Ferguson Films, saying she was offered way below a fair wage.

De Kooker Attorneys said it would respond to the matter as soon as a directive from the production company was given.

Ndara said she had not been contacted following reports that the production company was taking legal action against her.

“No one has been in touch with me regarding that. It’s just on Twitter, so I’ll just wait and see and cross that bridge when I get there.”

She said she hoped her letter to Minister Nathi Mthethwa would pave the way for the discussion about the treatment of actors in the country.

Mthethwa, who confirmed receiving the letter, is yet to reply to the concerns.

Meanwhile, Ndara is receiving overwhelming support, including from social media, with many calling for the Fergusons to do right by the actor.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA