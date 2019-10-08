Ndara: I'll deal Ferguson Films' legal action when I get the papers

Lawyers representing the company, owned by veteran actors Connie and Shona Ferguson, said they were awaiting instructions from their client regarding a letter penned by the veteran actress.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara on Tuesday said she would deal with any legal action from production company Ferguson Films once she received the court papers.

Lawyers representing the company, owned by veteran actors Connie and Shona Ferguson, said they were awaiting instructions from their client regarding a letter penned by the veteran actress.

The broadcaster and star wrote a letter to the Arts and Culture Ministry on Monday detailing some of her grievances about pay in the acting industry.

In the six-page letter, the veteran actress confirmed that she would not be part of another season of a TV series produced by Ferguson Films, saying she was offered way below a fair wage.

De Kooker Attorneys said it would respond to the matter as soon as a directive from the production company was given.

Ndara said she had not been contacted following reports that the production company was taking legal action against her.

“No one has been in touch with me regarding that. It’s just on Twitter, so I’ll just wait and see and cross that bridge when I get there.”

She said she hoped her letter to Minister Nathi Mthethwa would pave the way for the discussion about the treatment of actors in the country.

Mthethwa, who confirmed receiving the letter, is yet to reply to the concerns.

Meanwhile, Ndara is receiving overwhelming support, including from social media, with many calling for the Fergusons to do right by the actor.