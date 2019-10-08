NBA head Adam Silver defends response over tweet uproar
Daryl Morey apologised on Monday for any hurt caused by the tweet that he quickly deleted over the weekend, but his support for the protests in the Chinese-ruled city angered Beijing, Chinese fans and the team’s partners in a key NBA market.
TOKYO - NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the league’s response to the Houston Rockets general manager’s tweet backing Hong Kong democracy protests, telling Japan’s Kyodo News that his organisation supports freedom of expression without necessarily endorsing a point of view.
The National Basketball Association issued a statement saying it regretted Morey’s remarks, rankling US lawmakers, who accused the league of buckling under Chinese pressure for the sake of business.
It also disappointed some who see the NBA as the most progressive US sports league. Silver has urged players to speak out on issues of concern, including questions of police brutality and gun violence.
But Silver told Kyodo News in an interview the league’s stance was firm that members of the NBA community were free to express themselves and that the league backed their right to do so.
“There are the values that have been part of this league from its earliest days, and that includes free expression,” Silver, in Japan for a preseason game on Tuesday between the Rockets and the Toronto Raptors, told Kyodo.
“I think as a values-based organisation that I want to make it clear ... that Daryl Morey is supported in terms of his ability to exercise his freedom of expression,” he told the news agency. “I accept that it is also Chinese governments’ and Chinese businesses’ right to react to those words and, at least from my long-time experience in the NBA, it will take some time to heal some of these issues.”
Silver said the league also supported Brooklyn Nets owner and Alibaba Group co-founder Joseph Tsai, who issued a lengthy statement criticising Morey’s tweet.
