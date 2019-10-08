View all in Latest
Myeni given 2 days to raise money to attend court case in Pretoria

Pleading poverty, Dudu Myeni claimed she couldn’t attend her court case this week because she could not afford to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria and her legal fees.

FILE: SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni has been given two days to raise funds to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria to attend her court case.

Myeni was again a no-show at the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday where an application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.

She also didn’t arrive on Monday, claiming that she had no money to travel to Pretoria.

Pleading poverty, Myeni claimed she couldn’t attend her court case this week because she could not afford to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria and her legal fees.

This is despite court documents showing she was listed as a director in at least four companies, as well as her position as chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

The case has now been postponed to Thursday to give her a time to make alternative arrangements.

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage said that Myeni was simply trying to evade accountability.

"She cannot be allowed to delay, she needs to come and answer the allegations we've put to her."

The case has stalled for two years and Outa said that it would not rest until she was declared a delinquent director for the role she played in the financial demise of South African Airways.

Timeline

