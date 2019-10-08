Muthusamy relishing first test series despite tough start

The series moves to Pune this week for the second of three test matches as South Africa look to level the series while a win for the hosts would secure a series win with one game to spare.

JOHANNESBURG - New Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy is confident that South Africa can bounce back from their 203-run loss to India in the first test.

Like many of the Proteas bowlers in Visakhapatnam, Muthusamy struggled with the ball, taking one wicket across both innings.

The 25-year-old though did show some positive glimpses with the bat, scoring 33 and 49. He also shared in a 91-run stand with Dane Piedt for the 9th wicket in South Africa’s second innings.

Muthusamy said he was happy the start he had made to his test career.

“I think I am on the right track, it would have been great to start with a win, but it wasn’t meant to be. I was fortunate enough to get some good time in the middle and I enjoyed my time with the bat and felt the ball came out nicely as well. So, it was a good solid start”, he said.

The way South Africa’s batting line up collapsed in the second innings will be a concern for the coaching staff and players heading into the second test, but Muthusamy believes the team is still in a good place mentally.

“The guys are still looking to grow, we are looking to enjoy being uncomfortable and we know that the sub-continent is uncomfortable. There is no comfort zone here and I think the guys are trying to be comfortable in those difficult situations because that’s where you learn and grow as a cricketer and hopefully we can use that to keep getting better”, he said.

On a personal note, Muthusamy is relishing the opportunity to learn more about his game.

“It's been a great experience so far, I’ve just tried to take in as much information as I can over the last few weeks and just improve and grow as a cricketer and a person. I think I’ve been better for the experience so far”, he said.

The second test gets underway at 6 am (SA time) on Thursday.