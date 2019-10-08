Madonna postpones show after injuring knee

Madonna has been told to rest for three days after injuring her knee, forcing her to postpone a concert.

LOS ANGELES - Madonna was forced to postpone her concert at New York's BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on Monday night after injuring her knee, and was instructed to rest for three days.

The 61-year-old singer is expecting to be back on stage on Thursday.

A statement on her website read: "Unfortunately, Madonna's Madame X concert this evening at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House is postponed. Madonna is currently dealing with a knee injury and has been advised rest for the next three days to assist in her recovery. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets pending information on rescheduling. The Madame X concerts this Thursday, 10th October 10th and Saturday, 12th October are expected to proceed as scheduled. We regret the inconvenience to fans. Thank you for understanding. (sic)"

Madonna insisted having to cancel the show hurt her, but reminded fans her alter-ego Madame X was made of flesh and blood and needed time for her knee to heal.

Madonna was previously forced to reschedule a selection of dates on her Madame X Tour due to the highly specialised production elements of the show.

In a statement, the Vogue hitmaker admitted she had underestimated the time needed to put on the most unique and magical musical experience for her fans, and confessed her alter-ego Madame X was nothing but a perfectionist.

She explained: "Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding."