Limited schooling after student stabbed to death at Sebokeng school

A grade nine pupil was stabbed with a pair of scissors by a schoolmate on Monday. A pupil has been arrested after the stabbing.

JOHANNESBURG - Schooling at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng will be limited as pupils and staff deal with the shock of a brutal murder in a classroom.

A grade nine pupil was stabbed with a pair of scissors allegedly by a schoolmate on Monday. A pupil was arrested after the stabbing.

It’s understood the pupils were waiting for a teacher to arrive for the next subject when the incident happened.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department was reviewing its school safety plan.

“When something of this nature happens, then we review everything. The school safety plan needs to be reviewed. We will also check whether there was any supervision in the classroom.”

The provincial department's Victor Thetha said counselling was offered to teachers and pupils at the school.

“We will be talking to teachers and social services will also be offered to our learners.”

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, a 16-year-old boy was also stabbed at a local high school in Mossel Bay on Monday, allegedly by three fellow pupils.