Limited schooling after student stabbed to death at Sebokeng school
A grade nine pupil was stabbed with a pair of scissors by a schoolmate on Monday. A pupil has been arrested after the stabbing.
JOHANNESBURG - Schooling at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng will be limited as pupils and staff deal with the shock of a brutal murder in a classroom.
A grade nine pupil was stabbed with a pair of scissors allegedly by a schoolmate on Monday. A pupil was arrested after the stabbing.
It’s understood the pupils were waiting for a teacher to arrive for the next subject when the incident happened.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department was reviewing its school safety plan.
“When something of this nature happens, then we review everything. The school safety plan needs to be reviewed. We will also check whether there was any supervision in the classroom.”
The provincial department's Victor Thetha said counselling was offered to teachers and pupils at the school.
“We will be talking to teachers and social services will also be offered to our learners.”
Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, a 16-year-old boy was also stabbed at a local high school in Mossel Bay on Monday, allegedly by three fellow pupils.
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Ipid closed cases prematurely to attract funding
-
WC ANC wants SA Rugby Union to withdraw Etzebeth from Springboks
-
CARTOON: SuperHelen
-
ANC WC: Etzebeth should’ve never gone to Japan for RWC
-
Dudu Myeni misses court appearance, says she can’t afford to travel
-
Duduzane Zuma to find out why he wasn't asked about Vytjie Mentor's claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.