KZN ANC: Election to regional structure won’t guarantee provincial govt spot
The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has told its members that being elected to the party's regional structures does not guarantee a spot in the provincial government.
This comes as the party in the province finalises plans for conferences in four regions, including the country's biggest region in eThekwini.
Eyewitness News has learned that former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede wanted to make a comeback as the party’s eThekwini chairperson.
It’s being reported that Gumede’s supporters want her elected as ANC eThekwini regional chairperson so that she could be deployed to the provincial legislature.
But the party’s provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, said this was not always the case: “We would like to discourage comrades who, in one way or the other, believe that there is going to be a direct relationship between the outcome of the national conference and the position of the leadership in the municipality. That is not going to happen.”
Ntuli said the ANC in the province wanted to hold elective conferences in eThekwini and three other regions by December, but the final dates would be confirmed once discussions had concluded with Luthuli House.
