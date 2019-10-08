KZN ANC close to decision on fate of suspended Gumede supporters
Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that the 14 members who were suspended in August had been formerly charged and had met with party’s disciplinary committee.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said that it was moving with speed to discipline its members who were alleged to have brought the party into disrepute following the axing of Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor.
Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that the 14 members who were suspended in August had been formally charged and had met with the party’s disciplinary committee.
Ntuli said that the matter should be concluded within the next two weeks.
When the ANC placed Gumede on special leave in June this year, that decision was followed by several violent protests in eThekwini.
The ANC identified its members who took part in the demonstrations and charged them for bringing the party into disrepute.
At a briefing on Tuesday, Ntuli said that the suspended members, which included several eThekwini councillors, could soon know their fate.
"We are quite confident that processes of DC must be disposed expeditiously and we believe that before the end of October there will be finality on these matters so that everyone will know where they stand in relation to the conduct they displayed against the African National Congress."
Ntuli said that the party’s decision to make changes at its various municipalities in the province, as well as Gumede's axing, had been widely supported by its members.
