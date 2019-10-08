Jennifer Aniston too 'busy' for love
The 50-year-old actress has been single since splitting from her former husband Justin Theroux, and has said she isn't interested in dating at the moment.
LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Aniston is too "busy" for love, as she says she's happy being single and doesn't feel the need to find herself a man.
The 50-year-old actress has been single since splitting from her former husband Justin Theroux, and has said she isn't interested in dating at the moment, because she has too much on her plate with her career, especially following the launch of her new Apple TV+ show The Morning Show.
When asked if she's enjoying being single, she said: "Yeah, and I'm very busy. For now. I'm promoting ['The Morning Show']. I'm prepping for next season."
And Aniston has no interest in letting her friends set her up on a date either, as she says she "hates it" when people try to play matchmaker for her.
Speaking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, she added: "Hey, listen, I just don't like being set up. I don't like it. I hate it."
Last year, sources said the Friends alum wasn't "concerned about dating" following her split from Theroux, whom she split with in 2017, two years after marrying in 2015.
The insider said: "She isn't concerned about dating. She is happy to focus on work.
"She doesn't even talk about [Justin] anymore. She doesn't keep up with what he does. She is focusing on her own life."
Meanwhile, Aniston - who was also married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 - previously revealed she is "not heartbroken" over her separation from the 48-year-old actor.
She said: "The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I'm sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken.
"And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally."
