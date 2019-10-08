Injured Spurs captain Lloris ruled out for rest of 2019
Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris picked up the injury during Tottenham’s 3-0 league defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
BENGALURU - Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris will not require surgery on the dislocated elbow he suffered during the weekend but the goalkeeper had been ruled out till January with ligament damage, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 32-year-old Frenchman fell heavily into his goal as he tried to prevent Neal Maupay scoring after parrying the ball into the path of the Brighton striker.
He was treated for six minutes by medical staff on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher while being given oxygen.
“The findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our club captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019,” Spurs said in a statement.
“Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way.”
