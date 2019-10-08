I can't please the whole caucus, says DA CT leader Twigg

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Cape Town leader Grant Twigg, who is under fire, said he would not be able to satisfy his whole caucus.

This came after a no-confidence motion against him was defeated over the weekend.

Twigg is safe in his position for now.

His supporters have managed to fight back against the motion to secure his leadership position until the DA's next elective conference.

“Not everybody will always be happy with what you say or what you do, and that is the norm, but you do represent everybody at the end of the day. Because that's a democracy and you've got to work on those things and try to make people happy," Twigg added.

Twigg said he was willing to hold talks with his detractors to ensure the party remained united.

The DA's internal squabbles have been under the spotlight, with some senior leaders moving to oust national leader Mmusi Maimane.

Should Maimane be removed, his supporters could also face the axe.