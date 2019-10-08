I can't please the whole caucus, says DA CT leader Twigg
Grant Twigg supporters have managed to fight back against the motion to secure his leadership position until the DA's next elective conference.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Cape Town leader Grant Twigg, who is under fire, said he would not be able to satisfy his whole caucus.
This came after a no-confidence motion against him was defeated over the weekend.
Twigg is safe in his position for now.
His supporters have managed to fight back against the motion to secure his leadership position until the DA's next elective conference.
“Not everybody will always be happy with what you say or what you do, and that is the norm, but you do represent everybody at the end of the day. Because that's a democracy and you've got to work on those things and try to make people happy," Twigg added.
Twigg said he was willing to hold talks with his detractors to ensure the party remained united.
The DA's internal squabbles have been under the spotlight, with some senior leaders moving to oust national leader Mmusi Maimane.
Should Maimane be removed, his supporters could also face the axe.
Popular in Politics
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
ANC confident Makhura will announce which male MEC is out
-
What the document regarding Zuma's state capture questions shows
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
Zuma to know Friday if bid to dismiss corruption case successful
-
CARTOON: SuperHelen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.