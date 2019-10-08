Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says no plans to use emergency powers for other laws
Carrie Lam was speaking at a news conference after a long weekend of violent protests at which thousands of people defied colonial-era emergency powers imposed on Saturday that had banned the wearing of face masks.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday her administration had no plans to use emergency powers for the introduction of other laws and that the Chinese territory was equipped to handle the current situation on its own as the city braced for further demonstrations through the week.
Lam on Friday invoked the emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.
The ban on face masks took effect Saturday, 5 October under the emergency laws that allow authorities to “make any regulations whatsoever” in the public interest, Lam said.
