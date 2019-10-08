Gauteng residents urged to use water sparingly due to low Vaal Dam water levels
The Department of Water and Sanitation said it hoped that rain predicted for later this week would bolster the falling dam levels.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents have been urged to use water sparingly due to low water levels in the Vaal Dam which supplied the resource to the province.
The Department of Water and Sanitation said it hoped that rain predicted for later this week would bolster the falling dam levels.
Maintenance being done on the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel system is also contributing to the shortages.
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “The department has not gazetted any restrictions on the system but the City of Johannesburg has instituted localised restrictions for the areas under their jurisdiction, which are on level 1.”
The dam’s water levels dropped to 53.1% from its 90% capacity from earlier this year.
The City of Johannesburg announced on social media that no water transfers to the dam would be possible until 30 November due to maintenance.
Gauteng is not the only province faced with a possible water issue. The Western Cape’s dam levels were averaging in the 60s. With the summer season approaching, provincial authorities said some regions continued to be severely affected by the drought despite the recent rains.
The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said the numerous regions continued to be severely affected by the ongoing drought, with the agricultural sector in these regions of particular concern.
Vaal dam sitting at 53.1% AND no water transfers to the Vaal dam system will be possible til 30 Nov due to maintenance— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 7, 2019
🌼DONT water ur garden betwn 6am & 6pm
🚿 Shorten ur shower times
🛁 Take shallow baths
💦 Re-use water
☎️ Report non-compliance on 011 758 9650 #Savewater^NS pic.twitter.com/iuym9EBaxs
