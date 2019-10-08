Dozens of foreign nationals plead with UN Refugee Agency to help them leave SA
The foreigners are camping out in front of the office, some holding babies and others waving the flags of their countries.
CAPE TOWN - Dozens of foreign nationals on Tuesday gathered at the UN Refugee Agency's offices in Cape Town. They want the agency to help them leave South Africa.
The refugees said they were fed up with xenophobia.
The foreigners were camping out in front of the office, some holding babies, others waving the flags of their countries.
They were singing: "Enough is enough, we want a solution".
#LeavingSA Foreign nationals say government is doing nothing about their safety - and are now turning to the agency. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/BeukEZQ2kQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2019
While holding his asylum documents, a Congolese man said that South Africa was no longer safe: “It’s enough for us, so we need help.”
A Burundian woman said government was doing nothing to help foreigners: “Four men attacked me and wanted to kill me. They wanted to cut my arm, I am scared to even come out of my house. We will sleep here until a solution is reached.”
Representatives were meeting with agency officials.
