Ferguson Films' lawyers awaiting instructions over Vatiswa Ndara open letter
Ndara wrote a letter to the Arts and Culture Ministry, detailing some of her grievances about pay in the SA acting industry.
CAPE TOWN - Lawyers representing production company Ferguson Films said they were awaiting instructions from their client regarding a letter penned by veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara.
Ndara wrote a letter to the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa detailing some of her grievances about pay in the country's acting industry.
De Kooker Attorneys said it would respond to the matter as soon as a directive from the production company was given.
In the lengthy six-page letter, Ndara confirmed that she would not be part of another season of a TV series produced by Ferguson Films, saying she was offered way below a fair wage.
Mthethwa confirmed receiving Ndara’s letter and had not yet replied to concerns relating to the treatment of actors in the industry.
Lawyer Brendon de Kooker was quoted as saying his clients would consider legal action against the actress.
Meanwhile, Ndara said the unfair treatment of actors by production houses had gone on for far too long.
“There is someone who is getting the money, but it is just not filtering down to the actors. Obviously, they get the budget from channels," she said.
There’s been overwhelming support for the actress on social media platforms, with many calling for the Fergusons to do right by her.
Dear viewers we have the power too, if we truly support #IstandWithVatiswa let it reflect in the viewership as well!#Fergusons #vatiswaNdara #Vatiswa#SHOWMUSTGOON pic.twitter.com/k0s1XwWdO7— #JusticeForMhleli (@kgmkhwanazi) October 8, 2019
#vatiswaNdara I don’t support anyone who exploits workers.We loved Generations coz of the actors and not Mfundi Vundla. Wabagezela.Samshiya nathi.I love Brutus & Hardbody Gracious wakwa Mabuza,but I can watch them in another show.Fergusons watch out, watch out.I am warning you— lwaz (@LwaizakaM) October 8, 2019
I support the fact that Vatiswa raised this issue as an industry problem to the relevant ministry. There’s a subtle acknowledgement that Fergusons have done nothing wrong but the industry working conditions are not conducive. #Fergusons #vatiswaNdara #SHOWMUSTGOON— even me (@checkertrends) October 8, 2019
#IstandWithVatiswa : To say nothing is saying something. You must denounce things you are against or one might believe that you support things you really do not.#VatiswaNdara— Tiyi Sithole (@Glocotz1) October 8, 2019
