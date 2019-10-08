Elite Mozambique police unit linked to poll observer's murder
Anastacio Matavele (58) the head of a local election observation mission, was shot dead Monday while driving away from a workshop in Xai-Xai, the capital of the southeastern Gaza province.
MAPUTO - Mozambican police said members of one of its elite units were involved in the murder of a poll observer in a ruling party stronghold just ahead of next week's election.
Anastacio Matavele (58) the head of a local election observation mission, was shot dead Monday while driving away from a workshop in Xai-Xai, the capital of the southeastern Gaza province.
National police commander Bernardino Rafael said there were five perpetrators involved in the "homicide", of whom "four (were) police officers of the Republic of Mozambique assigned to the Gaza rapid intervention sub-unit".
He said the attackers suffered a fatal car accident as they fled the scene, colliding into another vehicle at full speed.
Two died on the spot and two were seriously injured, while a fifth managed to escape.
He added that two senior provincial police officers had also been suspended and that a commission of inquiry had "15 days to present a detailed report".
Gaza is a stronghold of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party, which has dominated power since the southern African country gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
President Filipe Nyusi is widely expected to win re-election in next Tuesday's election. The opposition alleges that the government has already started tampering with the electoral process.
Mozambique's poll observation mission has accused Frelimo supporters of attacking opposition members, blocking campaigns and burning their homes.
The European Union (EU), the US embassy and local civil society groups have condemned Matavele's assassination.
"Yesterday's attack was also an act of disrespect against the Mozambican people and their legitimate right to participate in the democratic process," said an EU statement on Tuesday, which called "for a peaceful and orderly remainder of the electoral process".
Mozambique is trying to recover from the legacy of decades of unrest after the completion of a historic treaty in August between the government and former rebel group Renamo, now the main opposition party.
Nyusi is running against Renamo's Ossufo Momade and two other candidates.
Popular in Africa
-
Rwanda launches first 'Made in Africa' smartphones
-
Ethiopian Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Dakar: official
-
Malawi policeman stoned to death by protestors
-
JERRY MATEBESI: Former President Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong
-
Zimbabwe raises petrol prices by more than 25%
-
Gbagbo lawyer asks ICC to free Ivory Coast ex-leader
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.