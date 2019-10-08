Duduzane Zuma to take legal steps for arrest at OR Tambo International Aiport
He explained that the arrest was necessitated by statements made by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that he along with members of the Gupta family tried to bribe him for a ministerial position.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane said he would be taking legal steps against what he called his wrongful arrest in July last year.
Answering questions by his legal representative Advocate Piet Louw at the state capture commission in Parktown on Tuesday, Duduzane explained that he was aggrieved with the manner in which he was detained at OR Tambo International Airport.
He explained that the arrest was necessitated by statements made by former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas that he, along with members of the Gupta family, tried to bribe him for a ministerial position.
Duduzane’s arrest at the airport last year, upon his arrival back in the country, caused quite a stir, not only because of his high profile but due to the confusion that appeared to reign over the process that led to the action by the police.
Even though he was facing culpable homicide charges at the time, the businessperson said he was targeted due to the allegations made by Jonas.
He was charged with contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act, only for the charges to be provisionally withdrawn until the state capture inquiry was concluded.
However, the former president’s son said he was not done with this matter.
He said he would “most definitely” take legal steps.
Zuma said the legal repercussions of Jonas’ statement had seen him walk in and out of courtrooms facing charges which he said were never substantiated.
The commission heard that although the complaint made to the police was related to the meeting with Jonas, the former deputy Finance Minister had never made a statement to the police pertaining to the matter.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma admits Public Protector’s office tried to contact him
