Duduzane Zuma to find out why he wasn't asked about Vytjie Mentor's claims
Businessman Duduzane Zuma had questioned why the commission had not asked him to respond to the testimony of former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.
JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Duduzane Zuma is expected to hear on Tuesday why the state capture commission has not asked him to respond to the testimony of former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor.
Mentor told the inquiry that the former president’s son introduced her to the Gupta brothers on a plane to China.
Zuma will conclude his testimony on Tuesday.
The credibility of Mentor’s testimony was brought into question when she admitted that she was wrong to implicate Gupta-linked businessman Fana Hlongwane in her submission at the commission.
Mentor had told the inquiry that Zuma approached her while en route to China and introduced her to two members of the Gupta family and Hlongwane.
She later admitted that after googling Hlongwane’s images, she realised he was not the man Zuma introduced her to.
Zuma was not asked about this testimony and he wanted to know why.
“From the evidence that has been presented today, there's a glaring omission of a witness that testified in front of the commission and that was Miss Vytjie Mentor. It's quite a big concern," said Zuma.
The Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he would receive his answers on Tuesday.
If the inquiry does give him an opportunity to respond to Mentor’s testimony, he may tear it apart as not credible.
After all, even the commission itself said it would properly investigate her submissions with Zondo warning there could be serious implications if her evidence is found to be false.
