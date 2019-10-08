Duduzane Zuma to find out why he wasn't asked about Vytjie Mentor's claims

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Duduzane Zuma to find out why he wasn't asked about Vytjie Mentor's claims

Businessman Duduzane Zuma had questioned why the commission had not asked him to respond to the testimony of former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry into State Capture on 10 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry into State Capture on 10 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Duduzane Zuma is expected to hear on Tuesday why the state capture commission has not asked him to respond to the testimony of former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor.

Mentor told the inquiry that the former president’s son introduced her to the Gupta brothers on a plane to China.

Zuma will conclude his testimony on Tuesday.

The credibility of Mentor’s testimony was brought into question when she admitted that she was wrong to implicate Gupta-linked businessman Fana Hlongwane in her submission at the commission.

Mentor had told the inquiry that Zuma approached her while en route to China and introduced her to two members of the Gupta family and Hlongwane.

She later admitted that after googling Hlongwane’s images, she realised he was not the man Zuma introduced her to.

Zuma was not asked about this testimony and he wanted to know why.

“From the evidence that has been presented today, there's a glaring omission of a witness that testified in front of the commission and that was Miss Vytjie Mentor. It's quite a big concern," said Zuma.

The Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he would receive his answers on Tuesday.

If the inquiry does give him an opportunity to respond to Mentor’s testimony, he may tear it apart as not credible.

After all, even the commission itself said it would properly investigate her submissions with Zondo warning there could be serious implications if her evidence is found to be false.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA