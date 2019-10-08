Duduzane Zuma admits he was asked to reply before PP report

During his testimony on Monday, Duduzane Zuma complained that he was not afforded the chance to dispute allegations made against him by several individuals who made submissions to the chapter nine institution.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Duduzane Zuma has acknowledged that the Office of the Public Protector did try to provide him with an opportunity to tell his side of the story during the state capture investigation.

During his testimony on Monday, Zuma complained that he was not afforded the chance to dispute allegations made against him by several individuals who made submissions to the Chapter 9 institution.

The state capture inquiry into fraud and corruption in the state and public service came about as a result of remedial action recommended in the Public Protector’s report.

Zuma on Tuesday told the inquiry that he was out of the country when an official from the PP's office made contact with him, asking that he make representations to it.

“Before I could even make those decisions, there was a finalised report that had come out. The reason I raised it yesterday is obviously I am sitting here today, and I have been mentioned in all sorts of lights and I didn’t have the opportunity to give my version of events. The basis of that report is what this whole state capture commission is all about.”

