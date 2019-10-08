Dudu Myeni a no-show again in court

The matter was expected to begin on Monday but Judge Ronel Tolmay rolled it over, because Dudu Myeni failed to show up.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni is again a no-show at the High Court in Pretoria where an application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared as a delinquent director.

However, her former legal representative Daniel Mantsha is expected to request a postponement on her behalf.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it would oppose the application.

Myeni failed to arrive at court on Monday saying she could not afford to travel to Pretoria to defend herself; the matter was expected to begin on Monday but Judge Ronel Tolmay rolled it over because Myeni failed to show up.

Myeni was linked to several questionable multi-million rand deals and for putting the airline under financial distress.

“We believed it was right that we bring a delinquent director charge against her and if we're successful, she cannot serve in an executive position or a director in this country for up to seven years,” explained Outa’s Wayne Duvenage.

Myeni was also implicated at the state capture commission of inquiry, which aims to uncover the extent to which tools and organs of the state have been used inappropriately.

In June this year, former SAA finance boss Phumeza Nhantsi testified that she feared for her safety.

She said her fears were linked to Myeni’s orders and accused Myeni of asking staff to “do illegal things”.

The inquiry also heard how the SAA board, while being chaired by Myeni, carried out irregular decisions. This was among the submissions by the national carrier’s former treasurer Cynthia Stimpel.