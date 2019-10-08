DA, FF Plus accuse SAHRC of having double standards, bias against white people
MPs from the parties on Tuesday told the commission that it treated complaints against white people more vigorously than it did those against black people.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front (FF) Plus have accused the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) of having double standards in relation to allegations of racism.
MPs from the parties on Tuesday told the commission it treated complaints against white people more vigorously than it did those against black people.
The SAHRC appeared before Parliament on Tuesday to brief the justice committee on its annual performance.
The DA’s Werner Horn used the example of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth to make his point.
Etzebeth is under scrutiny by the SAHRC after allegations that he was involved in a racist attack in Langebaan.
Horn accused the commission of showing a disregard for the rule of law by making statements against the rugby player.
“The commission must make me understand specifically why white people in this country should not conclude that the Human Rights Commission is biased against white people.”
FF Plus MP Corne Mulder believed it went further than one case, accusing the commission of applying double standards in its investigations.
The SAHRC’s Andre Gaum defended the organisation.
