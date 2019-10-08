View all in Latest
Cost of accessing social grants has increased - study

The research, conducted by the Black Sash and the University of the Western Cape (UWC), established that the cost of accessing grants had increased for all beneficiaries.

Picture: OfficialSASSA/Twitter
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A study has found that the closure of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay-points has left social grant recipients in the lurch.

The research, conducted by the Black Sash and the University of the Western Cape (UWC), established that the cost of accessing grants had increased for all beneficiaries.

In 2017, Sassa and the South African Post Office (Sapo) signed an agreement for the provision of a state-led social grants payment model.

Sassa abandoned its tender process for a service provider to make cash point payments last year. The agency then reduced the pay points from 10,000 to under 2,000.

Black Sash's Amanda Ismail: "We find that the dignity of our beneficiaries are compromised because now they join existing queues at the ATMs and the retailers where there are no chairs, no shelter..."

Meanwhile, a forensic investigation revealed that security features in the Sapo payment system had been compromised.

Timeline

