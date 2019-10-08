Cost of accessing social grants has increased - study

The research, conducted by the Black Sash and the University of the Western Cape (UWC), established that the cost of accessing grants had increased for all beneficiaries.

CAPE TOWN - A study has found that the closure of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay-points has left social grant recipients in the lurch.

In 2017, Sassa and the South African Post Office (Sapo) signed an agreement for the provision of a state-led social grants payment model.

Sassa abandoned its tender process for a service provider to make cash point payments last year. The agency then reduced the pay points from 10,000 to under 2,000.

Black Sash's Amanda Ismail: "We find that the dignity of our beneficiaries are compromised because now they join existing queues at the ATMs and the retailers where there are no chairs, no shelter..."

Meanwhile, a forensic investigation revealed that security features in the Sapo payment system had been compromised.