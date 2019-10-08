British government prepares for Brexit negotiations to end this week: Report
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar does not want to talk, the magazine reported, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are not likely to push the European Union to discuss UK’s offer until Ireland is ready to negotiate.
BENGALURU - The British government is preparing for Brexit negotiations to end this week, the Spectator magazine reported late on Monday, citing a contact in Downing Street.
“There are quite a few people in Paris and Berlin who would like to discuss our offer but Merkel and Macron won’t push (EU’s chief Brexit negotiator) Barnier unless Ireland says it wants to negotiate”, the source was quoted as having told the magazine.
