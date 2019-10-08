Barca players handed €92 million in bonuses last season

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Barca players handed €92 million in bonuses last season

The bonus was €2 million less than the amount that was paid out in 2018; the figure was €3 million more than what the players received when the club won the treble in 2015.

Barcelona's players celebrate with the Liga trophy after winning the club's 26th league title at the end of the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Levante at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on 27 April 2019. Picture: AFP.
Barcelona's players celebrate with the Liga trophy after winning the club's 26th league title at the end of the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Levante at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on 27 April 2019. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

BARCELONA - Barcelona paid out €92 million in collective bonuses to its players for winning the Spanish league and Super Cup titles last season, the club’s annual report showed.

The bonus was €2 million less than the amount that was paid out in 2018. The figure was €3 million more than what the players received when the club won the treble in 2015.

The report revealed that the club spent a total of 541 million euros on staff costs across all its sports teams, with €311.9 million spent on first team coaches and players.

While Barca won La Liga at a canter and lifted the Super Cup last season, they lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia and were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

Barca paid players €89 million for the 2014-15 campaign, when they won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

They handed out €94 million for the 2017-2018 season, when they won the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA