Another day, another postponement in Timothy Omotoso trial

The State asked the court to postpone the matter to Monday, as it's still awaiting the outcome of a Supreme Court of Appeal matter relating to some of the charges.

Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani at the Port Elizabeth High Court on 9 October 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Eugene Coetzee.
Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani at the Port Elizabeth High Court on 9 October 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Eugene Coetzee.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There has been another delay in the criminal trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused.

Their re-trial was meant to resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday, but proceedings hit another snag.

The accused face a string of charges, including human trafficking and rape.

The State asked the court to postpone the matter to Monday, saying it was still waiting for the outcome of a Supreme Court of Appeal matter relating to some of the charges.

The defence brought an application questioning whether the Port Elizabeth High Court has the jurisdiction to preside over all the charges. It wants some of the counts to be dropped.

But in August, Judge Irma Schoeman dismissed the application.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann then petitioned the SCA.

The trial against Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho has been postponed 21 November.

