ANC WC: Etzebeth should’ve never gone to Japan for RWC
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth allegedly racially abused and assaulted a man at a Langebaan pub in August before the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth should never have gone to the Rugby World Cup.
Etzebeth allegedly racially abused and assaulted a man at a Langebaan pub in August before the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The ANC said its supported the Human Rights Commission's move to ensure steps were taken against the player.
ANC interim convener Lerumo Kalako said had rugby bosses acted sooner, there wouldn’t have been a problem.
He said the Springbok team could be distracted by the Etzebeth matter as it impacted the whole team.
“There’s no way we can say just because the Springboks are in the world cup and we want them to win, issues like these must be pushed under the carpet, no.”
Kalako said tainted players should not feature on the world stage.
He said someone accused of racism could not wear a Springbok jersey.
