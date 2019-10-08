3 high school learners arrested for fatal stabbing of Mossel Bay teen

The three suspects and the victim attended the same school.

CAPE TOWN - Three Mossel Bay high school learners have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Khuselo Ndanda was stabbed multiple times in the chest.

The stabbing occurred at Hillcrest Secondary School on Monday and the grade 9 learner was declared dead when he arrived at a hospital in the area.

The motive for the incident is not yet clear.

The police's Malcolm Pojie: "Just before 8pm last night, members of the investigating team managed to arrest the third suspect in connection with the death of the learner. The trio are believed to be in grades 10 to 12 at the same school. They are facing a charge of murder."

A 17-year-old former learner of the same school was also murdered over the weekend.

It's understood Michaela Booysen and a friend were robbed and she died after being struck over the head.

At a Sebokeng school in Gauteng, another teenager was stabbed to death on Monday.