Will Duduzane answer more questions than his father at state capture inquiry?
The son of former president Jacob Zuma made an about-turn regarding his involvement in the commission investigating fraud and corruption in the state.
JOHANNESBURG - As the state capture commission prepares to hear testimony from Duduzane Zuma, questions linger about exactly what it is he will tell the commission.
The son of former President Jacob Zuma made an about-turn regarding his involvement in the commission investigating fraud and corruption in the state.
Just like his father’s earlier appearance at the state capture commission, Duduzane’s testimony is likely to draw dozens of supporters, including his father.
Zuma senior was by his son’s side when he faced culpable homicide charges for which he was acquitted in the Randburg Magistrates Court a few months ago.
WATCH: Former president Zuma & state capture: A timeline
However, it remains to be seen whether Duduzane will answer the questions put to him by evidence leaders at the inquiry on Monday or employ his father’s strategy - which included questioning the intent and fairness of the inquiry’s processes.
Duduzane’s attorneys indicated last year that he was prepared to give testimony in order to be granted leave to cross-examine witnesses who implicated him in state capture.
This was after he had initially indicated he had no interest to present evidence at the inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Zondo.
The businessman was painted as the middle man between the controversial Gupta family and senior government officials who were allegedly being lured or coerced into corruption during his father’s Presidency.
Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas alleged that the former president’s son drove him to the Guptas’ Saxonwold home, where he was offered the job of finance minister together with a R600 million bribe to do the family’s bidding.
[From the archives] WATCH: Mcebisi Jonas: State capture bigger than Jacob Zuma
Former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor also implicated him at the inquiry, claiming he introduced her to Rajesh Gupta on a flight to China.
* Vytjie Mentor: Duduzane Zuma did introduce me to the man affiliated with the Guptas
