'We demand equal salaries & benefits': Strike continues at UJ

JOHANNESBURG - A strike by workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) at the University of Johannesburg is expected to continue this week.

Workers have been picketing at the institution's main entrances, calling for equal pay and benefits since Friday.

Cleaners, security guards and support staff are among the 700 workers who have been participating in the demonstration.

Numsa accused the university’s management of abusing and exploiting workers who are formally outsourced.

The union’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We are demanding that all workers earn the same income for their work and that they receive equal benefits. These are crucial issues and that’s why our members will continue with this action.”

She said their members were also forced to work extra hours with no additional pay.

In 2015, UJ signed an agreement to end outsourcing at the institution.

The deal was reached after weeks of demonstrations by students and workers who called for an end to outsourcing.

Similar protests took place at universities in other parts of the country at the height of the Fees Must Fall protests.

Several institutions, including Unisa, UCT and Wits, have since insourced workers.