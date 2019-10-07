WC ANC wants SA Rugby Union to withdraw Etzebeth from Springboks
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has filed legal papers with the Equality Court on behalf of the community.
CAPE TOWN - The walls are closing in on Springbok player Eben Etzebeth with growing calls for him to be recalled from the national team after he was accused of racism.
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape wants the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to withdraw Etzebeth from the team.
It's alleged he racially abused and assaulted a man in Langebaan in August before the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had filed legal papers with the Equality Court on behalf of the community.
Etzebeth faces a crimen injuria charge for allegedly using a derogatory term during a brawl outside a pub in Langebaan.
He has denied the claims, but the SAHRC said they had evidence that may implicate him.
The ANC in the Western Cape has now added its voice to the debate, saying that Etzebeth should not have gone to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
ANC interim convenor Lerumo Kalakos said: “Saru should have acted better than what it’s has done. They should have looked into the matter and taken it seriously. We can’t treat the matter as a by the way issue, especially with what appeared over the weekend, collaborated by different people.”
The ANC said it supported the SAHRC efforts to address the matter.
