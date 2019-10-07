WATCH LIVE: Duduzane Zuma appears at Zondo Inquiry
Duduzane Zuma was fingered by former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor as having facilitated underhanded deals between the state and the controversial Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma is testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Duduzane Zuma testifies at Zondo Inquiry
For a live blog on his testimony, click here.
