WATCH LIVE: Duduzane Zuma appears at Zondo Inquiry - part 2

Duduzane Zuma was implicated by former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor as having facilitated underhanded deals between the state and the controversial Gupta family.

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma is testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday.

The former president’s son was implicated by former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas and former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor as having facilitated underhanded deals between the state and the controversial Gupta family.

WATCH LIVE: Duduzane Zuma testifies at Zondo Inquiry - part 2