Vaal pupil dies after being stabbed allegedly by fellow pupil

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department confirmed on Monday that a pupil died after being stabbed at a school in the Vaal.

It's understood the pupil was stabbed by a school mate with a pair of scissors at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on his way to the school.

“It is with sadness and shock to inform that a learner was this morning stabbed to death by another learner with scissors at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Zone 10, Sebokeng,” the department said in a tweet.

