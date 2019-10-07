Vaal pupil dies after being stabbed allegedly by fellow pupil
It's understood the pupil was stabbed by a school mate with a pair of scissors at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department confirmed on Monday that a pupil died after being stabbed at a school in the Vaal.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on his way to the school.
“It is with sadness and shock to inform that a learner was this morning stabbed to death by another learner with scissors at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Zone 10, Sebokeng,” the department said in a tweet.
More to follow.
#GDENews It is woth sadness and shock to inform that a Learner was this morning stabbed to death by another learner with scissors at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive school at Zone10 Sebokeng. MEC @Lesufi is rushing to the scene Cc . @Steve_Mabona— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) October 7, 2019
A learner at Thuto Tiro Secondary School in Sebokeng was fatally stabbed inside the classroom moments ago. Together with our team we are on our way to the scene— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 7, 2019
