Timothy Omotoso's sex trafficking case to resume in PE
Pastor Timothy Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are facing 97 charges, including human trafficking and rape.
CAPE TOWN - Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two women are expected back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday as their sex trafficking case resumes.
Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are facing 97 charges, including human trafficking and rape.
The trial has been a stop-start affair. In July, Judge Mandela Makaula recused himself over the possibility of a conflict of interest.
Judge Irma Schoeman was then appointed to oversee the case, however, there have been several delays since the restart of the trial under Schoeman.
At the last sitting, she dismissed an application brought by Omotoso and his two co-accused.
They wanted to be granted leave to appeal to allow another court to determine if the Port Elizabeth High Court has the jurisdiction to preside over all the charges.
The trio wanted the number of charges against them to be reduced, arguing some of the alleged offences apparently occurred outside of Port Elizabeth.
The defence then indicated it would petition the Supreme Court of Appeal.
It's demanding the State provide further details about the charges.
