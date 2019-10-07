View all in Latest
3-year case against terror-accused Thulsie twins delayed yet again

The brothers were arrested in July 2016 after being accused of planning attacks on Jewish and American interests in South Africa.

FILE: Brandon-Lee & Tony-Lee Thulsie. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Brandon-Lee & Tony-Lee Thulsie. Picture: Facebook.com.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There’s been yet another delay in the case against terror-accused twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The brothers were arrested in July 2016 after being accused of planning attacks on Jewish and American interests in South Africa.

Police intercepted data they believed linked the pair to a militant group.

The case against the twins has been dragging for more than three years now.

The brothers were arrested during raids in Azaadville and Newclare in Johannesburg on terror-related charges.

Their trial has not started due to various factors, including a challenge around how they were arrested, as well as the changing of legal teams.

Now the case has been postponed again because prosecutors have received 300 questions from the defence which they need to respond to.

The matter has been postponed to 13 November and the pair remain in custody.

