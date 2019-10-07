The Rise of the Brave Blossoms

The Brave Blossoms have surged up the World Rugby Rankings and they are on the verge of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals – another first.

When Japan left the Springboks stunned at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, they had not won a game at the tournament since 1991.

Now, at their own tournament, they’ve added Ireland’s scalp to their growing list of Tier 1 nations.

While the Sunwolves might have been given the Super Rugby chop, the sport will almost certainly continue to flourish. It’s been years in the making. And it’s not always been easy.

Here’s a brief history of rugby’s history and growth in Japan.

A brief timeline of Japan’s most notable rugby moments

This article first appeared on Extra Time Media.