The Rise of the Brave Blossoms
The Brave Blossoms have surged up the World Rugby Rankings and they are on the verge of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals – another first.
When Japan left the Springboks stunned at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, they had not won a game at the tournament since 1991.
Now, at their own tournament, they’ve added Ireland’s scalp to their growing list of Tier 1 nations.
The Brave Blossoms have surged up the World Rugby Rankings and they are on the verge of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals – another first.
While the Sunwolves might have been given the Super Rugby chop, the sport will almost certainly continue to flourish. It’s been years in the making. And it’s not always been easy.
Here’s a brief history of rugby’s history and growth in Japan.
A brief timeline of Japan’s most notable rugby moments
This article first appeared on Extra Time Media.
Popular in Sport
-
SportsTalk Special – How good is Cheslin Kolbe?
-
The routes to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals - or the plane home
-
ANALYSIS: World Cup reminds South Africans that sport is still divided
-
German woman boxer's fight to wear headscarf in the ring
-
Rugby World Cup on alert for powerful typhoon
-
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus defuses 'bomb squad' row
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.