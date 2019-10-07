The Rise of the Brave Blossoms

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

The Rise of the Brave Blossoms

The Brave Blossoms have surged up the World Rugby Rankings and they are on the verge of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals – another first.

Japan's wing Kenki Fukuoka (C, hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka on 28 September 2019. Picture: AFP
Japan's wing Kenki Fukuoka (C, hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka on 28 September 2019. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

When Japan left the Springboks stunned at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, they had not won a game at the tournament since 1991.

Now, at their own tournament, they’ve added Ireland’s scalp to their growing list of Tier 1 nations.

The Brave Blossoms have surged up the World Rugby Rankings and they are on the verge of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals – another first.

While the Sunwolves might have been given the Super Rugby chop, the sport will almost certainly continue to flourish. It’s been years in the making. And it’s not always been easy.

Here’s a brief history of rugby’s history and growth in Japan.

A brief timeline of Japan’s most notable rugby moments

This article first appeared on Extra Time Media.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA