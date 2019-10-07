Terror-accused Thulsie twins continue to wait for day in court
The case against terror-accused twins Brandon Lee and Tony Lee Thulsie is expected to return to the High Court in Johannesburg next month.
The brothers were arrested in July 2016 after being accused of planning attacks on Jewish and American interests in South Africa. Authorities said they had intercepted data believed to link the pair to a military group.
When the matter was last in court, the State said the defence had been supplied with the particulars they needed to prepare for the trial.
With the matter scheduled to resume on Monday, the State, though, informed the court that the defence had sent about 300 questions, which they needed to respond to.
The prosecutor told the court that she would only be able to reply to the questions in two weeks’ time. As a result, the presiding judge postponed the case to 13 November.
The Thulsie twins have been in custody for three years.
