Tembo praised his characteristic side after MTN8 trophy victory
On Saturday, SuperSport United beat Highlands Park 1-0 in MTN8 final to win a second trophy in three years in this competition.
CAPE TOWN - SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believed his ability to connect with his players was key to them winning silverware this season.
On Saturday, United beat Highlands Park 1-0 in MTN8 final to win a second trophy in three years in this competition.
With the trophy also being his first one in management, Tembo has shared his approach in dealing with the team.
"I try to see them as human beings first before soccer players and that is how I manage the players because it's very important to know that the players are happy," said Tembo.
The news of Thamsanqa Gabuza losing his son on Monday last week but chose to keep quiet about it until after the game was the big talking point after the game.
United striker Bradley Grobler believed his fellow striker showed true character to play on.
"Sour mood in the team a bit, SuperSport is a family and everyone got behind him, credit to him. There's not much we can say, just the feeling you get that it's disappointing but that just shows what a team player he is and how much character he's got," said Grobler.
Meanwhile, Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has a philosophical view of his team's defeat after they wasted numerous chances to win a maiden trophy.
"You don't lose, you win or you learn and I think we've learnt a lot and we'll take a lot from this; we'll grow, we've tasted it," said da Gama.
Popular in Sport
-
SportsTalk Special – How good is Cheslin Kolbe?
-
The routes to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals - or the plane home
-
German woman boxer's fight to wear headscarf in the ring
-
ANALYSIS: World Cup reminds South Africans that sport is still divided
-
Rugby World Cup on alert for powerful typhoon
-
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus defuses 'bomb squad' row
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.