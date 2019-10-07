Tembo praised his characteristic side after MTN8 trophy victory

On Saturday, SuperSport United beat Highlands Park 1-0 in MTN8 final to win a second trophy in three years in this competition.

CAPE TOWN - SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believed his ability to connect with his players was key to them winning silverware this season.

On Saturday, United beat Highlands Park 1-0 in MTN8 final to win a second trophy in three years in this competition.

With the trophy also being his first one in management, Tembo has shared his approach in dealing with the team.

"I try to see them as human beings first before soccer players and that is how I manage the players because it's very important to know that the players are happy," said Tembo.

The news of Thamsanqa Gabuza losing his son on Monday last week but chose to keep quiet about it until after the game was the big talking point after the game.

United striker Bradley Grobler believed his fellow striker showed true character to play on.

"Sour mood in the team a bit, SuperSport is a family and everyone got behind him, credit to him. There's not much we can say, just the feeling you get that it's disappointing but that just shows what a team player he is and how much character he's got," said Grobler.

Meanwhile, Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has a philosophical view of his team's defeat after they wasted numerous chances to win a maiden trophy.

"You don't lose, you win or you learn and I think we've learnt a lot and we'll take a lot from this; we'll grow, we've tasted it," said da Gama.