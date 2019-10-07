Teen killed in shootout with police during car hijacking in Manenberg
As the suspects tried to flee, the vehicle ran out of fuel and the trio is believed to have tried to steal another car thereafter, but at that stage, police were on them.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate launched an investigation into a deadly shooting in Manenberg in Cape Town.
On Sunday, a man died in a shootout with police during an apparent car hijacking.
As the suspects tried to flee, the vehicle ran out of fuel.
They are believed to have tried to steal another car thereafter, but at that stage, police were on them.
IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “Police officials from Manenberg and Gugulethu gave chase and in the process, one male - aged 19-years-old - was fatally wounded. Two other suspects were arrested by the police.”
