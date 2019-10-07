Teen arrested for fatal stabbing at Vaal school

Police said that the victim was stabbed with a pair of scissors and was declared dead on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old pupil has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a grade 9 pupil at a school in the Vaal.

It's understood the incident happened at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng on Monday afternoon.

The police's Fikile Funda: "The suspect was arrested in the presence of the parents. He is being arrested and detained. We are investigating a case of murder and then our investigation is going to direct us to the next step to take."

#GDENews It is woth sadness and shock to inform that a Learner was this morning stabbed to death by another learner with scissors at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive school at Zone10 Sebokeng. MEC @Lesufi is rushing to the scene Cc . @Steve_Mabona — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) October 7, 2019