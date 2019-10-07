Teen arrested for fatal stabbing at Vaal school
Police said that the victim was stabbed with a pair of scissors and was declared dead on the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old pupil has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a grade 9 pupil at a school in the Vaal.
It's understood the incident happened at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng on Monday afternoon.
Police said that the victim was stabbed with a pair of scissors and was declared dead on the scene.
The police's Fikile Funda: "The suspect was arrested in the presence of the parents. He is being arrested and detained. We are investigating a case of murder and then our investigation is going to direct us to the next step to take."
#GDENews It is woth sadness and shock to inform that a Learner was this morning stabbed to death by another learner with scissors at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive school at Zone10 Sebokeng. MEC @Lesufi is rushing to the scene Cc . @Steve_Mabona— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) October 7, 2019
The painful task of briefing parents that their child is no more... Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and the school community pic.twitter.com/GwypcOX47f— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 7, 2019
Popular in Local
-
'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'
-
Dudu Myeni misses court appearance, says she can’t afford to travel
-
Vaal pupil dies after being stabbed allegedly by fellow pupil
-
3-year case against terror-accused Thulsie twins delayed yet again
-
I now have a better grasp of the extent of corruption, says Mantashe
-
Duduzane Zuma: I set up the meeting between the Guptas & Jonas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.