Striking Zim doctors ordered to report for duty today

Most doctors have been on strike for more than a month, but at the weekend, the health minister gave doctors until 8 am on Monday to report for duty or face disciplinary action.

HARARE - The Zimbabwean Health Minister Obadiah Moyo ordered striking doctors back to work on Monday, but they look set to defy his order.

Zimbabwean Hospital doctors Association secretary general Tawanda Zvakada said doctors didn’t have the means to report for duty.

He told Eyewitness News that the government's offer last week to raise allowances by 60% was too little sand they didn't accept it.

Army doctors have been brought in to some hospitals but there wasn’t enough of them, sources said.

Last year, the authorities fired thousands of striking nurses after they defied an ultimatum to return to work.

If similar drastic action is taken against the doctors, the authorities will find it almost impossible to find enough qualified doctors to replace those currently in government service.