Striking Zim doctors ordered to report for duty today

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Striking Zim doctors ordered to report for duty today

Most doctors have been on strike for more than a month, but at the weekend, the health minister gave doctors until 8 am on Monday to report for duty or face disciplinary action.

FILE: Zimbabwean Hospital doctors Association secretary general Tawanda Zvakada said doctors didn’t have the means to report for duty. Picture: @ZHDAofficial/Twitter.
FILE: Zimbabwean Hospital doctors Association secretary general Tawanda Zvakada said doctors didn’t have the means to report for duty. Picture: @ZHDAofficial/Twitter.
one hour ago

HARARE - The Zimbabwean Health Minister Obadiah Moyo ordered striking doctors back to work on Monday, but they look set to defy his order.

Most doctors have been on strike for more than a month, but at the weekend, the health minister gave doctors until 8 am on Monday to report for duty or face disciplinary action.

Zimbabwean Hospital doctors Association secretary general Tawanda Zvakada said doctors didn’t have the means to report for duty.

He told Eyewitness News that the government's offer last week to raise allowances by 60% was too little sand they didn't accept it.

Army doctors have been brought in to some hospitals but there wasn’t enough of them, sources said.

Last year, the authorities fired thousands of striking nurses after they defied an ultimatum to return to work.

If similar drastic action is taken against the doctors, the authorities will find it almost impossible to find enough qualified doctors to replace those currently in government service.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA