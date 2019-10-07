Social media shows Tutu love on 88th birthday
As part of Tutu's 88th birthday celebrations, scores of people are expected to gather at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday evening for the 9th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture.
CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrates his 88th birthday today.
Scores of people from across the globe have taken to social media to wish the beloved human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate well on his special day.
On this day, 7 October 2006 #NelsonMandela urged Archbishop #DesmondTutu to ‘continue to be our voice of conscience’ https://t.co/IhLmcKzPy6 pic.twitter.com/oFVHafA3qe— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) October 7, 2019
Happy 88th Birthday Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu...#desmondtutu #tutuat88 #humility #dignity #respect #tutulegacy #documentingthearch #iphonography #photojournalism #newyork #stpaulschapelnyc #thearch @TheDesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/sTKfFbV8cF— Sumaya Hisham (@sumayahisham) October 7, 2019
Wishing Rev. #DesmondTutu a very happy 88th birthday. Thank you for everything you've done! #DidYouKnow Tutu was awarded Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 in recog of his efforts for a non violent end to #Apartheid. https://t.co/sATbuphBh1 pic.twitter.com/dc0T1m2ooA— Kurian Varughese (@kurian_v) October 7, 2019
Archbishop Emeritus #DesmondTutu is turning 88 today. #HappyBirthdayArch #sabcNews— rhulani baloyi (@rhulani1baloyi) October 7, 2019
Last year, Tutu spent his birthday in hospital.
At 88-years-old, one of South Africa's most loved icons, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, is still known for his kindness, broad smile and infectious laughter.
The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate is very seldom seen in the public eye but made an appearance late last month to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby, Archie.
The Arch lovingly cooed over the young royal in his mother's arms after planting a kiss on the baby's forehead.
All other celebrations will be held in the privacy of the Arch's home.
WATCH: <yt-formatted-string force-default-style="" class="style-scope ytd-video-primary-info-renderer">Archie meets the Arch</yt-formatted-string>
