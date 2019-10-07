Social media shows Tutu love on 88th birthday

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Social media shows Tutu love on 88th birthday

As part of Tutu's 88th birthday celebrations, scores of people are expected to gather at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday evening for the 9th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture.

FILE: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: @TutuLegacy/Twitter
FILE: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: @TutuLegacy/Twitter
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrates his 88th birthday today.

Scores of people from across the globe have taken to social media to wish the beloved human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate well on his special day.

Last year, Tutu spent his birthday in hospital.

At 88-years-old, one of South Africa's most loved icons, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, is still known for his kindness, broad smile and infectious laughter.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate is very seldom seen in the public eye but made an appearance late last month to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby, Archie.

The Arch lovingly cooed over the young royal in his mother's arms after planting a kiss on the baby's forehead.

As part of Tutu's 88th birthday celebrations, scores of people are expected to gather at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday evening for the 9th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture.

All other celebrations will be held in the privacy of the Arch's home.

WATCH: <yt-formatted-string force-default-style="" class="style-scope ytd-video-primary-info-renderer">Archie meets the Arch</yt-formatted-string>

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA