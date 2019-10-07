View all in Latest
SAA lays criminal complaints over ‘questionable tenders’ for aircraft parts

The national carrier has launched an investigation into whether the airline was supplied with dodgy parts that failed to meet industry standards.

FILE: SAA said a widescale investigation into suspicious transactions and questionable tenders were at an advanced stage. Picture: Facebook.
FILE: SAA said a widescale investigation into suspicious transactions and questionable tenders were at an advanced stage. Picture: Facebook.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said on Sunday it lodged criminal complaints against individuals implicated in the looting of millions of rand through questionable tenders in the procurement of aircraft parts.

The national carrier has launched an investigation into whether the airline was supplied with dodgy parts that failed to meet industry standards.

It said the probe was launched after it received information that some individuals were involved in criminal activity.

SAA said a widescale investigation into suspicious transactions and questionable tenders were at an advanced stage.

Spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: “The investigation is ongoing and certain phases have been concluded.”

Tlali said those implicated in the dodgy dealings that have cost the national carrier millions of rand would be held to account.

“We will refer these matters to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution.”

SAA said it hoped the investigation would uncover the truth about whether it had been supplied dubious parts.

