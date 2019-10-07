View all in Latest
Portugal's PM Costa says won election, to stick to pact with far-left

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said he would continue to cut the budget deficit and the debt.

FILE: Socialist party candidate and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa waves as he addresses the nation after winning Portugal's General Election in Lisbon on 6 October 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: Socialist party candidate and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa waves as he addresses the nation after winning Portugal's General Election in Lisbon on 6 October 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LISBON - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said his Socialist party had won Sunday’s parliamentary election and that Portuguese voters had shown they wanted to stick to the past four years’ pact with far-left parties.

He also mentioned negotiations with the People-Animals-Nature party (PAN) party.

Costa said he would continue to cut the budget deficit and the debt.

